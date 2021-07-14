Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 14 (PTI) Kerala Police chief Anil Kant on Wednesday kicked off the police campaign against dowry atrocities on women here.

As part of the campaign, launched on social media under the tagline 'Say No to Dowry', slogan writing competitions and vehicle rallies have been organized across the state, he said, according to a release.

The campaign comes days after a series of dowry deaths rocked Kerala and kicked up a heated debated on the menace.

Governor Arif Mohamed Khan had earlier in the day observed a fast to create social awareness and end atrocities against women.

Kant also said that the programs will be run in association with socially responsible organizations.

He also released a poster on the campaign, the release said.

He also said that he has already directed districtpolice chiefs to take immediate action if any complaint was received regarding any kind of violence against women, including domestic violence.

