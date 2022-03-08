Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 8 (ANI): Kerala Police have arrested a couple and seized 1.95 kg of MDMA valued at Rs 1.5 crore on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Balkis from Muzhappilangad and her husband Afzal. The police seized 1.95 kg of MDMA, 67 grams of brown sugar and 7.5 grams of opium.

The contraband was wrapped in a cloth and it was brought from Bengaluru in a bus. The police arrested the couple from Kannur Plaza junction.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

