Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below 20,000 on Thursday with the state recording 18,420 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 63,65,051.

The southern state had reported 23,253 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Kerala on Thursday also reported 341 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 61,134, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 20 were reported in the last 24 hours, 168 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 153 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 43,286 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 60,70,170.

As the number of recoveries were more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 2,32,980, the release said.

On Wednesday, the number of active cases was 2,58,188.

As many as 82,575 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 3,012, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,999) and Kottayam (1,749).

Among the new cases, 151 were health workers, 107 from outside the State and 17,048 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 1,114, the release said.

There are currently 3,88,601 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,80,753 are in home or institutional quarantine and 7,848 in hospitals, the release said.

