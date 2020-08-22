Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22 (PTI): Kerala recorded 2,171 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to56,353 while 15 deaths took the toll to 218, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

Fifty four health workers, including 14from Palakkad and 11 from Malappuram, were among those who tested positive.

While Thiruvananthapuram recorded 464 cases, Malappuram 395, Kozhikode 232, Palakkad 184, Thrissur 179, Kasaragod 119, Ernakulam 114and Kottayam 104 cases.

Of the positive cases, 52 had come from abroad and 102 from other states, the minister said.

As many as 1,964 people were infected through contact and the source of infection of 153 was not known, the minister said in a press release here.

As many as 36,539 have recovered from the infection, including 1,292 who were discharged today, while 19,538 people are undergoing treatment for the pathogen.

Presently, 1,80,249 people are under observation of whom 1,63,738 are in home and institutional quarantine and 16,511 in hospitals, including 2699 admitted today.

So far 13,86,775 samples have been sent for testing which includes 37,027 collected in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)