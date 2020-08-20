Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A total of 1,968 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths due to the virus were reported in Kerala on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 429 have been reported from Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Tweets Video of Mahindra Thar, Provided by His MPLADS Fund, Bringing Medical Care at Doorsteps of Tribals in Wayanad’s Noolpuzha.

There are 18,123 active cases and over 52,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)