Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 5 (ANI): As many as 5,615 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Out of the new cases, 5,037 people, including 44 healthcare personnel were infected through contact and the source of infection was unknown for 475.

At present, there are 63,802 patients undergoing treatment for the COVID-19 infection in the state. A total of 7,17,311 people have recovered from the disease till now.

In the last 24 hours, COVID-19 was also detected in two persons who recently came from the UK taking the number of such infected to 41. "Their samples have been sent to NIV, Pune for further testing. Yesterday, six of them tested positive for the genetically modified virus," the department said.

Meanwhile, 24 deaths due to coronavirus in the last few days were confirmed today. At the same time, 4,922 patients have recovered from the disease.

61,269 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 9.16 per cent. A total of 81,60,890 samples have been sent for testing so far.

Four places were demarcated as new hotspots today while six areas were excluded. There are 445 hotspots in Kerala at this time. (ANI)

