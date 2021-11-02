Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): Kerala reported 6,444 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state Health Department Bulletin, 32,236 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

The total active caseload in the state is 74,618.

With 8,424 more persons recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state has gone up to 48,72,930.

The bulletin said 64,999 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

