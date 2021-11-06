Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 6 (ANI): Kerala reported 6,546 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, said a health bulletin from the state health department.

As many as 6,934 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

According to the bulletin, 231 deaths were added in accordance with the new guidelines of the Central government. 186 deaths till June 18 which were not added to the COVID-19 death list due to lack of proper documents were also added to the death toll. With this, the death toll numbers rose to 33,515.

Currently, in the state, there are 72,876 active cases. As many as 66,486 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read | Paytm Could Offer Bitcoin Tradings If It Becomes Fully Legal In India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)