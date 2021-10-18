Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 18 (ANI): Kerala reported 6,676 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

As per a health bulletin from the state government, 11,023 people recovered from the virus and 60 people succumbed to it in the last 24 hours.

The state has 83,184 active cases and the death toll has gone up to 26,925.A total of 68,668 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

