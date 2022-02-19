Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 19 (ANI): Kerala registered 6,757 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the Health Department of the state on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 16 deaths were registered, taking the total death in the state to 64,053.

As per the bulletin reads, 17,086 patients were recovered in the past 24 hours.

The state registers 75,017 active cases. (ANI)

