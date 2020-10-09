Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 9 (ANI): Kerala on Friday reported 9,250 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of active patients to 91,756 in the state, according to the State government.

A total of 1,75,304 patients have recovered from the infection.

With a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

There are 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

With the increase of 964 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 1,06,490. (ANI)

