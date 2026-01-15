PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 15: KRAFTON India has released another batch of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), enabling players to claim the Desert Prince Outfit. Designed to bring a regal edge to the battlegrounds, this exclusive reward continues BGMI's streak of daily drops aimed at rewarding consistent player participation.

* 59 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards* BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI's official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

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 to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem* Step 2: Enter your Character ID* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis* A user cannot redeem a code twice* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire* If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message* Each user account can redeem only one code per day* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts* Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 240 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit https://krafton.in/

