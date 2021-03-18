Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 18 (PTI) Kerala on Thursday registered 1,899 new COVID-19 infections and 15 related deaths, taking the gross to 10.98 lakh and the toll to 4,450.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state has tested 54,314 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 3.5 per cent.

Till now, 1.25 crore samples have been tested.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported 213 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 200 cases and Kollam 188.

"Out of those found infected today, 64 reached the state from outside, while 1,643 contracted the disease through their contacts.

The sources of infection of 173 are yet to be traced. Nineteen health workers are also among the infected," Minister said in a release.

Meanwhile, 2,119 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the state to 10,68,378.

There are 25,158 people under treatment and 1,31,924 under observation in the state, out of which 3,892 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Two new regions were removed from the list of hot spots and now there are 353 in the state. PI RRT

