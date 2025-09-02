Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 2 (ANI): Students' Federation of India, the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has announced a "mass mail campaign" against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who has been accused of harassing multiple women, and in one case, forcing a woman to have an abortion against her will.

The campaign aims to send one lakh letters written by female students to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, demanding the resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil.

He resigned from the post of Youth Congress State President after the allegations came to light, but he and his party resisted the demand for his resignation from the MLA post. The Congress argued that there are other MLAs from the ruling alliance who face similar allegations but have not resigned.

Earlier, the Kerala Crime Branch had registered a case against Mamkootathil for allegedly stalking and harassing women against their will through social media, causing mental agony to the women.

The case has been registered under the BNS sections of 78(2) and 351 and the Kerala Police Act 120(0), the officials added.

The Crime Branch has registered a case on the instructions of the State Police Chief after examining the complaints received by the State Police Chief in this regard, and it was found that they were cognizable offences.

An investigation is underway in the case, and Crime Branch Thiruvananthapuram Range Deputy SP C Binukumar is in charge of the investigation.

Earlier on August 26, Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said that the Congress had set a "shining example" in Kerala's political history by suspending MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

Addressing reporters at the District Congress Office in Kozhikode on Tuesday, Satheesan challenged mediapersons to question Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about "sex offenders in the Chief Minister's Office." He alleged that several CPI(M) leaders continue to hold positions despite multiple complaints about their misconduct.

"Congress has shown moral courage. Now it is time for Vijayan to follow that example," Satheesan said.

The Congress party has also suspended the Palakkad MLA from the party's primary membership.

The Kerala LoP warned Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M), saying, "CPI(M) should not play too much with this issue. A lot is yet to come out. If it does, Kerala will be shocked. There is no need to wait until the elections for that. Consider it a threat if you want." (ANI)

