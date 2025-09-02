Lucknow, September 2: An Instagram reel has blown the cover of a man declared "missing" for nearly seven years in Uttar Pradesh. In a stunning turn of events, the man who allegedly went missing seven years ago was spotted by his wife in an Instagram reel with another woman. The man was then tracked down and arrested.

According to a report published by India Today, Jitendra Kumar, also known as Bablu, vanished in 2018, just a year after marrying Sheelu in a traditional ceremony. Their marriage had turned sour within months, with Sheelu alleging harassment over dowry demands, including a gold chain and a ring, before being thrown out of her marital home. Her family later filed a dowry harassment case. Hardoi Shocker: Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose After Catching Her With Lover in Uttar Pradesh; Accused in Custody.

UP Man Goes 'Missing' After Dowry Case

In April 2018, amid the ongoing investigation, Jitendra’s father filed a missing person complaint in Hardoi's Sandila. With no leads for years, Jitendra's family accused Sheelu and her relatives of murdering him and disposing of his body.

Found After Wife Spots Him in Instagram Reel With Another Woman

But the case took a dramatic twist when Sheelu recently came across an Instagram reel showing Jitendra alive and well in Punjab's Ludhiana, laughing and posing with another woman. Shocked, she approached the Kotwali Sandila police with video evidence. ‘Caught Cheating, Then Married Off’: UP Man Wipes Wife’s Sindoor, Marries Her to Alleged Lover in Front of Villagers in Gonda; Video Goes Viral.

The police launched a fresh investigation and confirmed that Jitendra had faked his disappearance, moved to Ludhiana, and married another woman under a false identity. He had been living a new life while his wife was left behind to face stigma and suspicion. Assistant Superintendent of Police Nripendra Kumar confirmed that Jitendra is currently under police custody in Sandila. "He is being booked under relevant sections for bigamy, fraud, and dowry harassment," the police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2025 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).