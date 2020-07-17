Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): Social distancing norms were violated as students and their parents gathered outside a Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination centre in Pattom of Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The government had on Thursday conducted KEAM entrance examination across the State.

Parents and students crowded outside St.Mary's higher secondary school, Pattom soon after the examination was over in the evening violating all COVID-19 guidelines. The photos and videos of the crowd surfaced on social media.

Thiruvananthapuram city is under lockdown and authorities had ensured security measures in conducting entrance examinations.

Kerala recorded its highest single-day spike of 722 new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with the total cases reaching 10,275 of which 5,372 are active cases. (ANI)

