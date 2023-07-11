New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Tuesday said GST tribunals will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council in the national capital.

Briefing reporters here, he said that various decisions, including on GST on online gaming, were taken at the council meeting.

