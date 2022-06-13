Kochi, Jun 13 (PTI) Targeting the national market for a wide range of products from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Kerala government on Monday announced that it would host a business-to-business meet - Vyapar 2022 - here from June 16 to 18.

The Department of Industries and Commerce, which organises the B2B, said the meet would see promoters of over 300 MSMEs and around 500 buyers from across the country engaging in around 10,000 business meets.

Minister for Law, Industries and Coir P Rajeeve would inaugurate the three-day event at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in the city, the department said in a release, adding that, it would give entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their competence and skills before the industrial community from across the country.

The products would reflect Kerala's industrial and entrepreneurial traditions, craftsmanship and technology-driven competitiveness, the Department said.

"The focal sectors are food processing (food and spices); handlooms, textiles and garments (fashion design and furnishing products);rubber; coir products; ayurveda and herbal (cosmetics and nutraceuticals); electrical and electronics; and traditional sectors that include hand-carved goods, handloom textiles and bamboo-based items, according to organisers," the release said.

Vyapar 2022 is expected to encourage industries to boost their growth profile, kindle the interest of investors and highlight the role of MSMEs in the economic growth of the State.

Besides buyers from top commercial establishments, representatives of all-India trade and commercial organisations, business consortiums, exporters and consumers are expected to converge at Vyapar 2022 seeking to clinch beneficial deals that will find a niche for Kerala's products in the national market.

The inaugural event would be chaired by Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, while Department of Industries and NORKA Principal Secretary Suman Billa would deliver the keynote address. PTI RRT

