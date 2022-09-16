Thrissur (Kerala) [India], September 16 (ANI): Two people lost their lives on Friday after the iron sheets fell out from a running trailer lorry in Punnayurkulam village of Kerala's Thrissur.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammadali (75) and Shaji (age between 45-55 years).

Also Read | Samsung Launches 7th Edition of Its Pan-India Campus Programme.

According to the Vadakkekkad police, the incident occurred while one of the deceased was standing at a bus stop and the other one was riding a scooter.

The police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter. More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Good News Ahead of Festivals As Central Govt Employees Can Now Travel on This Train For Free; Check Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)