Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 19 (ANI): A two-year-old girl child was abducted from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala whose family reached Thiruvananthapuram a few days back from Hyderabad

The child of a nomad couple was abducted from Petta. The parents of the child girl child belong to Bihar.

The police have registered a case at Petta Police Station.

According to police, the child's family is from Bihar and they reached Thiruvananthapuram a few days back from Hyderabad. The child was sleeping with parents last night along with family in a small tent on the roadside. The family found the child was missing around 1 am and complained to Petta police.

Further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

