Kannur (Kerala) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Congress-led United Democratic Alliance leaders accused the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) of bogus voting in Kerala's Kannur district after four polling officials were suspended for allegedly "failing to maintain secrecy" during home voting.

"The Kalliasseri incident is a proof of fraudulent voting by pro-CPM officials widely in Kannur district under the guise of home votes. Earlier, the UDF had expressed doubt that the CPM leadership was interfering properly in the process of voting at the homes of senior citizens. The incident that took place in booth 164 in Kalyasseri panchayat confirms it," Martin George, District Congress Committee President in Kannur, said.

"The incident came to light only after the CCTV footage came out. Action has to be taken against the officers as there is clear evidence," George added.

"It is clear in the footage that when the local leader interfered with the vote of the 92-year-old woman, the officials were giving it all their support. CPI (M) has cast fake votes widely in the district. The CPI (M) leadership and pro-CPI (M) officials have hatched a precise conspiracy to get a huge majority in their favour. The Election Commission should take a serious view of the CPI (M)'s move to subvert the smooth election process by resorting to widespread violence and casting false votes," Abdul Kareem Cheleri, IUML Kannur District General Secretary, said.

"A CPI (M) worker was killed in a bomb blast in Panur and the weapons stockpiling in the party's strongholds came to light. CPI (M)'s attempt to sabotage the elections widely in Kannur, Kasaragod, and Vadakara Lok Sabha constituencies should be viewed with caution. Strong action should be taken in this matter," he added.

The UDF leaders demanded that precautionary measures be taken to ensure polling in a peaceful environment.

Earlier in the day, four polling officials and a videographer were suspended for allegedly "failing to maintain secrecy" during home voting in Kerala's Kannur.

District Collector Arun K Vijayan, who is the District Election Officer, suspended the special polling officer, polling assistant, micro observer, special police officer and videographer in connection with the incident.

According to the officials, the incident took place on April 18 in booth 164, set up at the residence of 92-year-old voter, Devi in Kalliasseri panchayat of Kalliasseri Assembly constituency. The officials allegedly "failed to prevent outside interference" during the voting process of senior citizens.

The polling for the Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be held on April 26. The counting will be conducted on June 4. (ANI)

