Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], August 10 (ANI): The annual 'Niraputhari' festival, which marks the beginning of the harvest season, was celebrated in Sabarimala Sri Dharmashasta temple on Thursday.

Special rituals were conducted as part of the festival in the temple between 5.45 and 6.15 am.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Cabbie Driver, Who Assaulted Woman for Boarding His Cab Mistakenly, Arrested by Police; Blames Her 'Rudeness'.

Special puja was performed after placing paddy spikes brought to the temple for the festival and offered to Lord Ayyappa. The paddy spikes were distributed to devotees after the puja.

In the accompaniment of traditional temple percussion, the paddy spikes were taken out in a ceremonial procession to the sanctum sanctorum. The Tantri performed 'Deeparadhana' at the temple after offering rice flakes and 'payasam' made of fresh paddy as 'Nivedyom' to the deity.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi on His Expunged Remarks in Lok Sabha: ‘Bharat Mata’ Apparently Unparliamentary Word in India Nowadays (Watch Video).

The temple will be closed today at 10 pm after the Niraputhari festival and will be open the temple for Chingam monthly puja on August 16, said the temple authorities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)