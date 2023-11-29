New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against the key accused and his aide in the Islamic State (IS)-sponsored pressure cooker blast that took place in Mangaluru, Karnataka, in November last year.

The chargesheet names Mohamed Shariq and co-accused Syed Shariq.

Shariq had been carrying the pressure cooker improvised explosive device (IED) in an autorickshaw when it exploded on November 19 last year. He had planned to plant the IED at Kadri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru with the aim of creating terror among the Hindu community but the low-intensity bomb accidentally exploded on the way.

The case was registered on November 23, last year, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act 1908. Shariq was arrested by the NIA in July of this year, along with his co-accused, Syed Shariq.

As per the NIA investigations, Shariq and Syed, along with an online handler, had planned the explosion as part of a conspiracy to establish the Caliphate (Shariya Law). In pursuance of the conspiracy, Mohamed Shariq had prepared the pressure cooker IED and Syed Yasin had provided material support for the explosive.

Shariq had first come on the radar of security forces in November 2020, when he was arrested by the state police for pro-terror graffiti in Mangaluru city. He and his associates had put up the graffiti in support of the global terror outfit, the Islamic State (IS).

Subsequently, Shariq was also named in the Shivamogga IS conspiracy case of 2022, in which so far 10 accused have been arrested. Of these 10 arrested, nine, including Shariq and Syed Yasin, were chargesheeted on June 30 this year for radicalising and recruiting gullible Muslim youth, raising funds, and further conducting trial blasts to further the anti-India activities of IS. (ANI)

