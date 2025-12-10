New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Ajay Gupta, the arrested accused in the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire incident, which claimed 25 lives, is being taken to the Saket district court in New Delhi for remand proceedings on Wednesday. He was detained by the Goa Police on Tuesday.

The development comes days after the massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident and killing at least 25 people, most of whom were staff of the restaurant. The Government of Goa formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Also Read | 'May the Ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram Keep Guiding Us for Eternity': PM Narendra Modi on Inclusion of Deepawali in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Earlier, a Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued against Gupta. When the police team visited his residence in Delhi, he was found to be absconding; a non-bailable arrest warrant was subsequently issued against him.

The district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane.

Also Read | 'Joyous Moment': India Welcomes Inclusion of Deepawali in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity 2025.

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into Goa's Romeo Lane fire incident, a 'blue corner notice' has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, just two days after the incident took place, state police said on Tuesday.

The brothers fled to Thailand after the fire, which claimed 25 lives, and are now being tracked by international authorities.

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism's Rohan Khaunte said a strict investigation will be conducted from "down to top" and that "some heads need to roll."

"The Goa Police has achieved a major breakthrough in the investigation of the Birch by Romeo Lane fire incident. A Blue Corner Notice has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused," Goa police said in a statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)