India News | Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode's Associate Arrested at Amritsar Airport: Punjab Police

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 5 (ANI): UK-based Paramjit Singh alias Dhadi, an associate of the banned terrorist outfit, International Sikh Youth Federation's chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, was arrested from Amritsar airport, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh alias Punjab Singh alias Dhadi was allegedly involved in terror funding and other subversive activities in Punjab, the officer said.

"In a major breakthrough, SSOC Amritsar has arrested #UK based, Paramjit Singh @ Punjab Singh @ Dhadi from #Amritsar airport An associate of Lakhbir Rode, Chief of banned terrorist outfit #ISYF,Dhadi has been involved in terror funding & other subversive activities in #Punjab," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on 'X'.

The Punjab Police is fully committed to making the state safe and secure, the officer said.

"Investigation is on to unearth and expose the terrorist network Major blow to terror module attempting to disturb peace in the region @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to make Punjab safe & secure as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann," the DGP added.

Meanwhile, Lakhbir Singh Rode, the Pakistan-based ISYF's chief and Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) handler, reportedly died in Pakistan on Monday. He was among India's most wanted and the nephew of the late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Rode, a 'listed individual terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), fled to Pakistan around 1996/97.

He had planned to execute Improvised Explosive Device blasts at various locations in Punjab including the December 23, 2021, Ludhiana court complex blast which claimed the life of one person and injuries to six others, according to the NIA chargesheet.

