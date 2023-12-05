India News | Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode's Associate Arrested at Amritsar Airport: Punjab Police

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. "In a major breakthrough, SSOC Amritsar has arrested #UK based, Paramjit Singh @ Punjab Singh @ Dhadi from #Amritsar airport An associate of Lakhbir Rode, Chief of banned terrorist outfit #ISYF,Dhadi has been involved in terror funding & other subversive activities in #Punjab," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Agency News ANI| Dec 05, 2023 05:28 PM IST
India News | Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode's Associate Arrested at Amritsar Airport: Punjab Police
Paramjit Singh Dhadi arrested by Punjab Police (Photo credit/ DGP Punjab Police)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 5 (ANI): UK-based Paramjit Singh alias Dhadi, an associate of the banned terrorist outfit, International Sikh Youth Federation's chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, was arrested from Amritsar airport, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh alias Punjab Singh alias Dhadi was allegedly involved in terror funding and other subversive activities in Punjab, the officer said.

"In a major breakthrough, SSOC Amritsar has arrested #UK based, Paramjit Singh @ Punjab Singh @ Dhadi from #Amritsar airport An associate of Lakhbir Rode, Chief of banned terrorist outfit #ISYF,Dhadi has been involved in terror funding & other subversive activities in #Punjab," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on 'X'.

The Punjab Police is fully committed to making the state safe and secure, the officer said.

"Investigation is on to unearth and expose the terrorist network Major blow to terror module attempting to disturb peace in the region @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to make Punjab safe & secure as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann," the DGP added.

Meanwhile, Lakhbir Singh Rode, the Pakistan-based ISYF's chief and Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) handler, reportedly died in Pakistan on Monday. He was among India's most wanted and the nephew of the late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Rode, a 'listed individual terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), fled to Pakistan around 1996/97.

He had planned to execute Improvised Explosive Device blasts at various locations in Punjab including the December 23, 2021, Ludhiana court complex blast which claimed the life of one person and injuries to six others, according to the NIA chargesheet.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheet also states that Rode, in association with Pakistan-based smugglers, recruited India-based operatives to smuggle IEDs and to carry out blasts to cause maximum casualties and to strike terror among the general public. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

