Pathankot (Punjab) [India], January 19 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday joined 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's Pathankot, and also addressed a public rally there.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Punjab's Pathankot on Thursday afternoon. A public rally was organized in Sarna area of Pathankot.

The Yatra will reach Jammu's Kathua at 6.45 pm on Thursday, party leaders said.

According to the INC's official Twitter handle, the flag transfer ceremony would be held in Kathua's Lakhanpur near Maharaja Gulab Singh's statue on Jan 19.

After that, the Yatra will halt in Kathua's Lakhanpur for the night.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening where former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf will also participate in the yatra, Congress leaders said.

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that a few politicians should not use Bharat Jodo Yatra to whitewash their past on Kathua Rape accused Lal Singh joining the Yatra.

"The INC has to make sure that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not being used to whitewash their past," said Abdullah.

In view of Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir police authorities have also announced to ensure all the possible security arrangements. The Yatra is to conclude in Srinagar on January 30. (ANI)

