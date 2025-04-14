New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday reaffirmed the party's commitment to protecting "constitutional values" and "democracy" as he paid tribute to the Father of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha highlighted Ambedkar's contribution to shaping the democratic framework of India based on "justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity", noting that these were the "most powerful tools" for "social justice and inclusive development".

Also Read | MP Board 10th Result 2025 at mpbse.nic.in Soon: Know How To Check MPBSE Class 10 Results.

He added that Ambedkar had described inclusiveness as his ultimate duty for the country's unity and progress while also emphasising the importance of protecting the rights of all.

"Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar gave us the countrymen the Constitution of India - based on the democratic values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity - which is the most powerful tool for social justice and inclusive development. He described inclusiveness as his ultimate duty for the progress and unity of the country and strongly stressed on protecting the rights of all. On his 135th birth anniversary, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to his ideas of social change and social justice. The Congress Party takes this oath that we will always remain committed to the protection of constitutional values and the protection of democracy," Kharge said.

Also Read | Who Will Be New Mumbai Police Commissioner? Vivek Phansalkar To Retire on April 30; Deven Bharti, Sanjay Kumar Verma, Sadanand Date and Archana Tyagi Among Contenders for Top Post.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb', Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister in independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. He was a part of active movements since 1927 against untouchability. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)