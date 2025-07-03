Hyderabad, Jul 3 (PTI) AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a convention of over 40,000 party leaders from village level in Telangana on Friday.

Kharge, who arrived here on Thursday evening, was received at the RGI airport by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders.

Also Read | Did India Accept Conditions After US Warned PM Narendra Modi That Pakistan Would Launch Major Attack? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Pakistani Accounts Misquote S Jaishankar’s Operation Sindoor Statement.

Gould told reporters that Kharge would attend meetings of the state Congress unit's Political Affairs Committee and also its office-bearers, including vice-presidents and general secretaries.

Kharge will address the convention, named 'Samajika Nyaya Samarabheri' (sounding battle drum for social justice), to be attended by presidents of village committees (12,500), block committees, District Congress Committees (DCC), MLAs, MLCs, MPs and state ministers, he said.

Also Read | 'Akhanda 2: Thandaavam': Bajrangi Bhaijaan Fame Harshaali Malhotra to Play 'Janani' in Telugu Star Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film.

The Congress party's campaign of 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan' (against BJP's alleged attack on Constitution and to "preserve the legacy of" Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar) was conducted successfully in the state during the last six months, Goud said.

Kharge would give his message to the village unit presidents and other leaders, he said.

Besides CM Reddy and other leaders, some village committee presidents would also speak on the occasion.

The Congress government in the state conducted a caste survey last year in pursuance of the party's agenda of "social justice".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)