Faridabad, Mar 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday urged the people of the state to make cleanliness an integral part of their lives to ensure good health.

Khattar flagged off the Faridabad Half Marathon from the Suraj Kund Mela Ground here and said that it would be organised every year on the first Sunday of October.

"Today's Half Marathon is dedicated to the theme of Swachh Haryana, Swachh Bharat. Cleanliness is an integral part of our lives and it ensures good health," Khattar said at the event.

The chief minister also interacted with the participants and felicitated the winners of the Half Marathon.

According to an official statement, the Half Marathon is a testament to the Haryana government's commitment to promoting health and wellness among its citizens.

As part of the Fit India initiative, the event aims to foster a culture of fitness while showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Haryana against the vibrant backdrop of the Suraj Kund Mela, it said.

