Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday alleged that the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government stalled works related to an IIT extension campus in Jhajjar for eight years and said it owed an apology to the state's people.

Hooda said it was on his initiative as a Lok Sabha MP that two 'Centres of Excellence' of IIT-Delhi in Haryana were approved in the advisory council's 42nd meeting of the premier institute in November 2011, but alleged that Khattar had been taking credit for it now.

On Sunday, Khattar had said an extension campus of IIT-Delhi will be set up on a 50-acre land at Badsa village in Jhajjar. In a meeting with IIT-Delhi officials in the national capital that day, he approved the proposal to set up the extension campus and assured complete cooperation establishing the facility.

"The BJP government hurt the youths' interests and put big projects in education sector on the back-burner. Now, to claim the credit, the government is talking about approving the already approved IIT Delhi's 'Centre of Excellence' in Badsa," he said.

Recalling IIT's 42nd advisory council meeting, Hooda said, "One of the extension campuses was proposed at Badsa and the other in Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonipat. The foundation stone of both the campuses was laid on December 21, 2013."

He said that event was chaired by the then human resource development minister Pallam Raju and attended by then chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and himself.

"But even after nine years, the BJP government could not even install a new brick in the Badsa campus. I have been continuously trying to get its work completed at every level," Hooda, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, claimed.

The senior Congress leader said he had met the then Union minister of state for HRD Satya Pal Singh on April 6, 2018, and requested him to expedite the work.

"In a letter dated July 17, 2018, Singh told me that the Haryana government had not yet handed over the land to IIT Delhi, because of which the work could not start," he claimed.

Hooda alleged that the BJP government in the state had proven to be "totally ineffective".

"It not only shelved IIT Centre of Excellence at Badsa proposed back then, but also dozens of big projects approved during the previous Congress regime," he said.

These projects either went to other states or the work was stopped, he added.

