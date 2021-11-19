Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the Centre's three farm laws and urged farmers to end their protest.

He said the Centre brought the laws for the benefit of farmers, especially small and marginal ones, but unfortunately some farm unions had been protesting at the Delhi borders.

Also Read | UP TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at updeled.gov.in.

"Today, Narendra Modi while once again choosing the larger public interest announced to repeal these laws. However, soon after the introduction of these laws, a large number of farmers had considered these laws beneficial for them and had also appreciated the central government," said Khattar.

The CM said the decision of the PM shows that keeping the interest of the public is paramount for him as he announced to roll back these laws in the upcoming parliamentary session.

Also Read | Agra Hospital Bandages Lord Krishna Idol's ‘Broken Arm’ on Priest's Request.

"I would also urge farmers sitting at the Delhi borders to immediately end their protest and return to their homes as the common man is also facing a lot of difficulties due to this agitation. Now, a positive attitude should be adopted towards this issue," said Khattar in an official release.

Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Khattar said the PM has also said that a committee will be constituted for considering the demands of the farmers related to the minimum support price.

In the committee representatives of farmer unions, state governments and scientists will also be included, he said adding, "I hope a decision in this regard will be taken soon."

Farmers should not worry now and there is no scope of showing distrust towards the prime minister, he asserted.

Regarding withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, Khattar said in these cases, many other issues are taken into consideration.

Some cases are general while in some incidents cases are registered under serious sections, he said.

"Now, a positive initiative will be taken from the state government's side too," he stated. "Haryana has faced a major impact of this agitation," the CM added.

"The announcement made by the PM today has certainly got mixed reactions as some have lauded him for this, while others are still not satisfied. I would urge the farmers that they should not worry now and trust the PM's announcement," said the CM.

He said if people are still spreading rumours and are showing distrust on this welfare decision, it is very unfortunate.

This decision was not taken overnight, he said.

"Talks over this have been going on for a long time and a lot of efforts have been put in for this. Linking this decision with elections is not logical and justified. Elections come and go. By taking this decision, the prime minister has certainly shown a big heart," said Khattar.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Hryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, welcomed the decision called it a victory for the farmers' "long struggle" and "satyagraha".

He said the government should now discuss the remaining issues of farmer as well.

At the same time, it should make plans to make agriculture profitable for farmers, he said in a statement.

The government should make such policies so that the losses of farmers reduce, he said. Hooda reiterated his demand that the cases filed against farmers during the course of the agitation should be withdrawn by the government.

"The government should also come forward to help the families of the farmers who were martyred during the movement, the way the Congress government of Punjab has given financial help and government jobs to the families of the victims," he said.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala dubbed Modi's announcement on farm laws as a victory of farmers.

Referring to the farm laws, he said a "wrong" decision of the gover

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)