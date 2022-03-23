Chandigarh, Mar 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their martyrdom day and said the country will always be indebted to the sacrifices made by them.

"On the martyrdom day, tributes to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who laid down their lives for the sake of motherland," Khattar tweeted.

"The nation will always be indebted to the sacrifices made by these brave sons," he tweeted in Hindi.

The freedom fighters were hanged on March 23 in 1931 in the Lahore's Central Jail by the British.

All three were in their early 20s when they were executed and have since then become icons of the freedom struggle.

Later, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of a community centre named after Bhagat Singh at Sector 7, Panchkula.

Khattar appealed to people to follow their ideals and fight against social evils like the drug menace.

He said, "We all should identify our responsibility towards society and follow the mantra given by the prime minister, 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas'."

He said the government can create an environment for it but it is the people who will have to take it forward.

Khattar applied a "tilak" on his forehead with the soil brought from Hussainiwala and Jallianwala in Punjab.

He said Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru are one ideology, one emotion.

India is the only country in the whole world where such tales of glory will be heard because freedom fighters of our country had made supreme sacrifices for their motherland, he said.

Today, 90 years have passed since the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh but coming generations will remember his glorious stories for years to come, the CM said.

Addressing the gathering, Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the community centre will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

He said it has been decided to name all 18 community centres in Panchkula district after martyrs.

"The community centre at Sector 17 will be named after Shaheed Lala Lajpat Rai and the one in Sector 21 will be named after Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad. Along with this, it has also been decided that the community centres located in villages of Panchkula district will be named after a martyr of the village," said Gupta, who is a BJP MLA from Panchkula.

