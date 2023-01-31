Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) Two kidnappers were arrested here on Tuesday from the outskirts of Jammu city with two girls in their captivity, police said.

The girls had been kidnapped in two separate incidents in Miran Sahib area two days ago, they said.

The incidents were booked at Miran Sahib Police Station, after which police swung into action and scoured the CCTV footage which led to the discovery of the girls.

The kidnappers were identified as Anil Choudhary and Shubham Sharma, they said.

The girls were returned to their families after the legal formalities, police said.

