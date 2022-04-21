New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Joyful and spiritual vibes filled the atmosphere on Thursday evening when a Kirtan by 400 Ragis reverberated through the lawns of the Red Fort during the celebration of the 400th Prakash Parv of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and G Kishan Reddy.

Punjab's Tourism minister Harjot Bains, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka were also present on the occasion.

The crowd swelled with excitement as Modi entered the beautifully lit and decorated ground covering his head with a saffron colour cloth.

Modi, who was clad in white kurta and churidar, bowed his head in front of the Guru Granth Sahib thrice and prayed before the almighty.

A magnificent stage, which was made of myriad colours of flowers, including rose, marigold, tulip and others, was set up in the middle where Guru Granth Sahib was kept.

Two more huge stages were set up on both sides of the Guru Granth Sahib where 400 Ragis performed Kirtan in unison with large LED screens in the background.

Modi sat on the ground and listened to the Kirtan. The crowd was getting frenzy to catch a glimpse of the prime minister and shouted “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal” slogan from the background.

Modi started and ended his speech with “Wahe Guru ji ka Khalsa, Wahe Guru ji ki Fateh”.

As Modi came to speak on the dais, the people stood at their place and started shouting “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal”.

Security personnel and volunteers deployed there had to toil hard to control the swelling crowd.

“It is a very special moment for us as we are celebrating the 400th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. It is the same place from where the very order of executing our 9th Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur was issued by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. What else we can ask for,” Dileep Singh Sandhu, a septuagenarian, who came to attend the event, told PTI.

Modi too highlighted the historical significance of Red Fort which, he said, has seen the sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Another visitor said it was for the first time when such a large scale event is being held at Red Fort lawns to celebrate the birth anniversary of any Sikh Guru.

“My joy knows no bounds today as Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur's tale of valour is being told at a place where his execution was ordered. It is moment of pride for me,” Ramneek Kaur, another visitor from Janakpuri, said.

A museum was set up in the Red Fort lawns where artefacts related to Guru Tegh Bahadur and his life events were showcased.

Several social workers' organisations had also set up stalls in the compound.

