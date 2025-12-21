New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Kisan Trust has organised the second edition of the "Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards 2025" in New Delhi in memory of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, the late Chaudhary Charan Singh, here on Sunday.

The event honoured individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions in agriculture, social services, journalism, and rural development.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief guest, who said, "Chaudhary Sahab empowered farmers by making them owners of their land and paved new paths for their development." Union Minister (Independent Charge) Jayant Singh, the special guest, added, "This event is a proud moment for farmers. We will work for their welfare with double the energy."

The event was chaired by Dr. Yashveer Singh, President of Kisan Trust. Trustees, including Mrs Charu Singh, were also present. During the ceremony, the far-sighted vision of Chaudhary Charan Singh was remembered, emphasising that farmers, villages, and the rural economy are the cornerstone of nation-building.

For the first time, the awards included a new category called the 'Agripreneur Award.' Under this category, agripreneurs, FPOs, and institutions developing innovative, entrepreneurial, and sustainable solutions in the agricultural sector were honoured.

During the event, Kisan Trust also showcased an AI video of Chaudhary Charan Singh's interview and launched a book titled "Sakshatkar" based on his life and work. The initiative is seen as a significant step toward empowering rural India and aligning Chaudhary Charan Singh's vision with contemporary needs.

Addressing the awards ceremony, special guest Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary thanked the jury members and congratulated all the awardees, saying, "When farmers come to Delhi, it is often said they come to shake Delhi. But today is different -- today farmers have come to Delhi to receive awards in memory of Chaudhary Sahab, and receiving these awards from Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh is a proud moment for all the winners."

Appreciating the contributions of agricultural scientists, Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the Government of India's current efforts in the farming sector. Referring to the VB G RAM G Bill in line with Chaudhary Charan Singh's vision, he said, "Chaudhary Sahab had initiated the grain-for-work scheme, which later evolved into NREGA, and today it has taken the form of VB G RAM G, fulfilling the aspirations of farmers."

Union Minister Jayant Singh, while congratulating the awardees, said, "A person should not remain satisfied in life. Satisfaction can become a barrier to progress, and I hope all awardees will not stop here but will work for farmers' welfare with renewed energy. In politics and in ordinary life, one often feels insecure, but a person should have a big heart. Life must be approached with positivity."

The awardees paid tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh and expressed their gratitude to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jayant Singh, and Kisan Trust for the awards. Satyavan Sahrawat, winner of the Farmer Award, said, "By following in the footsteps of Chaudhary Charan Singh and empowering farmers to become prosperous and strong, the dream of a developed India by 2047 can be realised." (ANI)

