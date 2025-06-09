Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday emphasised that India is entering a new era where science, sustainability, and technology will play a pivotal role in mineral exploration.

Inaugurating a conference on 'Next-Gen Geophysics 2025: Unlocking Earth's Hidden Treasures' at the Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI) here, Kishan Reddy said the vital role of geophysics in achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat by providing innovative tools to address challenges such as climate change, urbanisation, and disaster risk mitigation, an official release said.

The union minister urged geoscientists to embrace emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing for enhanced exploration, including predicting hidden mineral resources and interpreting seismic data with greater precision.

Emphasising the strategic importance of critical minerals, Kishan Reddy stated that India's future economic strength depends on reducing import dependence for key minerals like lithium and cobalt through AI-powered, clean, and efficient exploration methods.

He underscored the need for innovation alongside collaboration and sustainability, advocating for stronger partnerships between government, academia, and industry.

The event was attended by Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, S Ravi, Deputy Director General and Head, Mission-V (Training and Capacity Building), GSITI, Asit Saha, Director General, GSI among other officials, the release added.

