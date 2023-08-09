Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) A known recidivist died in Dausa district here after allegedly being thrashed by some people he had fought with earlier, police on Wednesday said.

Niranjan Meena, who had a history of crimes, was found in an injured state near Mehandipur Balaji Police Station.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Gets 55-Year Jail for Sexually Assaulting Five-Year-Old Girl in Muzaffarnagar.

He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As per the primary information, Meena was severely thrashed Tuesday night, police said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Mason Destroys Bird Nests in Mysuru Village, Murders 24 Young Birds; Arrested.

A video has also emerged in which Meena is seen threatening one Sitaram Yadav.

Meena along with 7-8 others had allegedly attacked Sitaram and Yadavram a few days back following which Sitaram had lodged a case against him, police said.

Sitaram Yadav and Yadavram are the prime suspects in the case, police said, adding the matter is under investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)