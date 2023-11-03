Kochi, Nov 3 (PTI) Kochi will host the first-ever 'Abilities India Expo', an event for persons with disabilities and the elderly, in December.

The event, organised by Walshal Abilities and Assistive Technologies Pvt Ltd in association with the Ministry of MSME, Kerala Startup Mission, K-DISC and Chittilappilly Foundation is slated as the country's first and multifaceted national expo for persons with disabilities and the elderly.

The expo will be held at the Adlux International Exhibition and Convention Centre at Angamaly here from December 13 to 17, the organisers said in a release.

The five-day event is being organised in a more than 10,000 sqm exhibition facility showcasing products and services from more than 1,000 exhibitors, it said.

"The expo will also showcase products made by persons with disabilities, the latest innovations in disability products, assistive technology solutions, services for the elderly, certified workshops and seminars on topics like home access, accessibility in public places accommodation at work, to live authentically, self-empowerment, dedicated areas for adaptability over disability, workplace inclusions, robotics, artificial intelligence, rehabilitation and special care for the elderly," it said.

Various programmes including job fair, food festival, medical tourism fest, accessible tourism fest, short film fest, other cultural events including fashion week and others are part of the expo.

Simon George, MD of Walshal Abilities and Assistive Technologies Pvt Ltd said the expo will bring together people with disabilities, the elderly, their families, caregivers, service providers and supporting agencies under one roof to showcase products, services and technology which promote and enable independent living for people with disabilities.

He said the expo will offer a perfect platform for exploring new opportunities and resources, networking, expanding possibilities, and enhancing the lives of people with disabilities.

According to the organisers, Abilities India Expo 2023 is expected to attract one lakh visitors from different states, both on institutional and individual fronts.

