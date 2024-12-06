Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) The BJP on Friday held a rally in north Kolkata, protesting atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.

The rally, led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, was held from Shyambazar to Sinthi More.

Alleging attacks on the "lives and livelihood of religious minorities in Bangladesh and India", the Left Front also held a protest rally in the city.

The rally demanded that the governments in the two countries take steps to stop any act to "subvert the rights of minorities".

The rally, which was held from Esplanade to Park Circus, was led by Left Front leaders, including CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim.

