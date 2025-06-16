Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 16 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the wholesale market in the Khidirpur area of Kolkata last night.

Several shops were gutted by the fire.

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing from the market area as fire personnel worked to douse the flames.

Fire tenders were present at the spot, and firefighting operations were carried out.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

