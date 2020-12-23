Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro Railway on Wednesday conducted the first trial run of a train on its newly-constructed Noapara-Dakshineswar section, an official said.

The trial run in the 4-km stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar was smooth, Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Kolkata Metro General Manager Manoj Joshi and the heads of other departments of the rapid transport system were present during the exercise, she said.

Following successful trials, inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will be conducted before clearance is obtained for running commercial services in the section, Banerjee said.

The country's first underground railway extends from Noapara to Kavi Subhash station on the busy north-south axis of the city over a length of 27.22 kms, with 15.70 kms of underground section.

The stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar is mostly on elevated structure, the official said.

