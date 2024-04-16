Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) Kolkata Metro services along the North-South corridor were briefly disrupted on two occasions during rush hours on Tuesday due to a minor fire and a mechanical snag, a spokesperson said.

Services between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash stations were suspended for 25 minutes from 6.40 pm as a precautionary measure after a minor fire was spotted at a pillar of a metro viaduct near a hospital in Tollygunge area.

The fire was doused immediately, he said.

Truncated services were run from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Dakshineswar from 6.40 pm to 7 pm, following which normal train services resumed at 7.05 pm.

Earlier in the day, a Kavi Subhash-bound coach developed a mechanical snag at Sovabazar station at 11.30 am, following which truncated services were run between Dum Dum and Dakshineswar, and Central and Kavi Subhash stations for 48 minutes, the spokesperson added.

Normal services resumed along the entire corridor at 12.18 pm.

