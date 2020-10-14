Kolkata, October 14:The Kolkata Metro Railway will increase its daily services from 146 to 152 from October 19, as the rapid transport network moves towards "normalcy", an official said here on Wednesday.

Metro services will be available at an interval of 8 minutes in the morning and evening peak hours from Monday to Saturday, a spokesperson said. The last trains will now leave from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 9 pm instead of 8.30 pm, barring Sunday, she said. Maharashtra 'Mission Begin Again' Fresh Guidelines: Metro Train Services to Resume From Tomorrow, Places of Worship to Remain Shut.

"We are inching our way towards normalcy with the cooperation of our commuters," the spokesperson added.

