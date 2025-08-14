On the eve of the 79th Independence Day, Kolkata Metro Rail achieved a historic milestone by inaugurating a state-of-the-art kidney treatment centre at its Tapan Singh Memorial Hospital. This pioneering facility, the nation’s first of its kind within a metro rail hospital, was launched on Thursday, August 14, through a collaborative public-private partnership between the central government and a private healthcare organisation (PPP Model).

This initiative now enables the general public to access advanced kidney treatment services at affordable costs. As a result of this initiative, the common man will get high-quality medical services at a low cost, the Metro Rail authorities have said, reported media outlet Aajkaal. Tripura Marks Milestone with Third Successful Kidney Transplant.

Future Goals

Metro Rail’s infrastructure can now seamlessly integrate with Nephro Care’s cutting-edge medical services to revolutionise treatment across India. Led by esteemed nephrologist Dr. Pratim Sengupta, Nephro Care aims to serve approximately 1 million patients nationwide by establishing 350 advanced kidney treatment centres. This ambitious initiative sets a new standard for innovation and excellence in India’s healthcare sector.

Inauguration

The nephrology department at Tapan Singh Memorial Hospital was officially inaugurated by Metro Rail General Manager P. Udayakumar Reddy, with several senior Metro Rail officials in attendance. It is learned that the newly launched department is equipped with state-of-the-art hemodialysis machines, advanced online monitoring systems, diagnostic labs, pharmacies, X-rays, ultrasound (USG) facilities, and cutting-edge ICUs. Meerut: KMC Hospital Accused of Secretly Removing Woman’s Kidney During 2017 Surgery, Destroying Medical Records; Court Orders FIR Against 6 Doctors (Watch Video).

This groundbreaking partnership merges Metro Rail’s robust infrastructure with Nephro Care’s specialised medical expertise. The initiative establishes a new benchmark in India’s healthcare sector. As per reports, under the leadership of renowned nephrologist Dr. Pratim Sengupta, Nephro Care is poised to serve millions of patients across the country.

Metro Rail authorities expressed confidence that this significant move will not only provide affordable, high-quality kidney treatment services to the common man but also positively impact Metro Rail’s financial sustainability, marking a transformative step in public healthcare accessibility, reported Aajkaal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2025 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).