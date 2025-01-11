Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) Kolkata Metro has decided to run additional services along the North-South corridor from January 13 on a trial basis, an official statement said.

Fourteen additional services (seven up and down each) would be run from Monday to Saturday between Noapara and Kavi Subhash along the Blue Line in peak hours in the morning (9 am to 11 am) and evening (5 pm to 8 pm) on a trial basis.

It is expected that this move will benefit the metro commuters, the statement said.

Consequentially, commuters will now effectively get metro services at six minutes interval between Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash during the rush hours.

Special night services on Blue Line will be available at Kavi Subhash and Dumdum stations at 10.40 pm from Monday to Friday.

