Kolkata, January 11: The police have arrested 11 people in connection with a nationwide crackdown on a digital arrest scam, resolving over 930 complaints across India. The key arrest in the operation was Chirag Kapoor, also known as Chintak Raj, the mastermind behind the Digital Arrest scam.

According to the Times of India report, Kapoor, a Bengaluru resident who claimed to be a software engineer, had been evading capture for seven months while running his crime syndicate. The police apprehended Kapoor in a raid at his residence early Thursday morning, January 9. Investigators are now verifying his credentials and background. During the raid, several electronic devices were seized, which will undergo forensic analysis. Digital Arrest in Bengaluru: Software Professional Falls Prey to Digital Arrest; Loses INR 11 Crore.

Digital Arrest Scam Explained

The digital arrest scam involves fraudsters manipulating victims by threatening them with false accusations of involvement in criminal activities such as drug trafficking or money laundering. One victim, Debashree Dutta, was coerced into paying INR 47 lakh after being told her personal information had been used for illegal activities. The scammers informed her she was under "digital house arrest," ordering her to keep a Zoom connection active at all times to monitor her movements.

According to Joint CP (Crime & Traffic) Rupesh Kumar, the case dates back to June 17 of last year, when Dutta reported being extorted after receiving threats from the fraudsters. Police traced a money trail of INR 7,40,000, which Dutta transferred into an account linked to the scam. Digital Arrest in 2024: Bihar Reported 301 Digital Arrest Cases, Citizens Lose INR 10 Crore in Frauds.

Raids and Seizures Uncover Fake Accounts Network

The investigation led to extensive raids on September 29 in several areas of Kolkata, where police uncovered a makeshift office used to create and sell fake accounts. Authorities seized numerous items, including 104 passbooks, 61 mobile phones, 33 debit cards, and 140 SIM cards. The office, monitored by CCTV, was involved in altering and selling fake credentials to fraudsters across the country.

Kapoor, referred to as the CEO of the syndicate, operated through agents to evade detection. His arrest follows that of an associate in Delhi on October 26. During the raid on Kapoor's residence, police recovered routers, laptops, hard disks, SIM cards, and other incriminating items.

