New Delhi, January 11: As politics continues to heat up ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the political rhetoric between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) intensified on Sunday, with both parties engaging in sharp exchanges and accusing each other of indulging in 'electoral fraud'. The BJP has sharply criticised the AAP-led government, alleging widespread corruption, inefficiency in implementing welfare schemes, and a failure to address the growing pollution levels in the city.

The BJP has even gone as far as calling AAP's governance a threat to Delhi, drawing a parallel to "AAPda" -- a term they say reflects the disruptive impact on the capital under the AAP rule. On the other hand, AAP has hit back at the BJP labelling it as the "Galli Galoch party" and accusing it of "dishonest tactics' and "electoral fraud". Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri will be made party's CM face and challenged BJP for a debate between the Chief Ministerial candidates of the two parties. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 29 Candidates, Features Ex-CM Madan Lal Khurana's Son Harish Khurana, Kapil Mishra.

BJP's attack on the AAP government today, was led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In a no-holds-barred attack, Shah said that the toilet in Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' is more expensive than the slums in the national capital, while strongly asserting that Delhi will be freed from the "AAP-da" on February 5. Addressing the 'Slum Dwellers' conference here in New Delhi, Shah emphasized that the BJP's manifesto is the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The BJP has listened to the pain, inconvenience and anger of the slum dwellers against the broken promises. They have made a list of all your problems and given it to BJP national president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Modi. Our manifesto will provide you relief from all your problems. The BJP manifesto is the guarantee of Prime Minister Modi. The BJP manifesto is not like the manifesto of 'AAP-Da'. We do what we say," he said. Attacking the former Chief Minister further, Shah said that if Kejriwal is not able to do anything, then he should leave the government.

"People living in slums of Delhi are getting dirty water. People living in slums are asking us why Delhi is the most polluted city in the world. What did Arvind Kejriwal do in Delhi in the last 10 years? If you are not able to do anything Arvind Kejriwal, then you should leave the government, BJP will give all the benefits," Amit Shah said. Sharpening his attacks on the AAP Chief, the Union Home Minister said that those who once led an anti-corruption movement, leveraging a saintly figure like Anna Hazare to rise to power, have now committed such massive corruption that they've broken all records. Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Announces 2nd List of 29 Candidates, Fields Kapil Mishra Fielded From Karawal Nagar, Harish Khurana From Moti Nagar.

Hitting back at Amit Shah, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of using 'dishonest' tactics and engaging in 'electoral fraud' by filing applications for new votes from the residences of its cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs). This comes after AAP MP Sanjay Singh, earlier in the day, accused the BJP of committing "electoral scams". "Union Ministers, BJP MPs, and leaders are playing with the reputation of the Election Commission by throwing dust in its eyes; they are committing electoral scams and frauds," he said.

Speaking at a press conference here, Kejriwal called the AAP MP's allegations "extremely shocking" and further highlighted the purported applications for the addition of names to the voter list. "The revelations made by AAP MP Sanjay Singh are extremely shocking. Applications for creating new votes were filed in the months of December and January from the residences of cabinet ministers and MPs of the 'Galli-Galoch' party. An application for making 30 votes has come from a small slum, and an application for making 40 votes has come from a small shop. Who are these people?" Kejriwal said.

"The BJP has already accepted its defeat and they do not contest elections, they only do dishonesty. In these elections, our AAP workers have caught each and every dishonesty of theirs," he added. He further claimed that BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri will be made BJP's CM face and proposed a debate between the Chief Ministerial candidates of the BJP and AAP, to be held before the people of Delhi after the "official confirmation" of Bidhuri's candidacy. "We are getting information that Ramesh Bidhuri's name will be officially announced (as BJP CM face) in the coming one or two days. I congratulate Ramesh Bidhuri on becoming the CM face of BJP. On behalf of the Delhi public, want to ask Ramesh Bidhuri what he did for the development of Delhi while being an MP. What is his vision for Delhi? What works will he get done as the CM face," said Kejriwal.

"After the official announcement of his name, there should be a debate between the CM candidates of BJP and AAP in front of the people of Delhi. This is a challenge. We will wait for the official announcement until then," he added. In another major development in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

The party has fielded former AAP leader Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar. Mishra won the Karawal Nagar seat in the 2015 Assembly elections, defeating four-time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht. However, in the 2020 Assembly elections, he contested on a BJP ticket from the Model Town seat but lost to AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi by a margin of over 10 per cent. Other candidates in the second list include Raj Karan Khari from Narela, Surya Prakash Khatri from Timarpur, Gajendra Daral from Mundka, Bajrang Shukla from Kirari, Karam Singh Karma from Sultanpur Majra (SC), Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti, and Tilak Ram Gupta from Tri nagar.

Satish Jain will contest from Chandni Chowk, Deepti Indora from Matia Mahal, Kamal Bagri from Ballimaran, Urmila Kailas Gangwal from Madipur (SC), Shweta Saini from Tilak Nagar, Neelam Pahalwan from Najafgarh, Priyanka Gautam from Kondli (SC), Abhya Verma from Laxmi Nagar and Anil Gaur from Seelampur. With this announcement, the BJP has declared candidates for 58 out of the 70 Assembly seats. The party had earlier released its first list of candidates on January 4.

Earlier, BJP launched another scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party over the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators and accused the AAP government of garnering support of 'anti-national' forces to win the upcoming assembly elections. BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that a probe into the fake votes in the national capital has revealed that votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators are being added using fake Aadhar cards. He further alleged the involvement of two AAP MLAs--Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar-- in the 'conspiracy'.

This comes after Delhi Police sent notice to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal and his office staff to join the investigation in a fake Aadhaar card documents case, in which some Bangladeshis were arrested and fake Aadhaar cards were recovered, according to Delhi Police sources. "After the scandals involving alcohol and health fraud, a new and dangerous tendency of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is emerging. Investigation into fake votes in Delhi has revealed that votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators are being made by making fake Aadhar cards and signatures of two AAP MLAs--Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar have been found in this conspiracy... AAP is taking support from anti-national forces...What is the secret of Arvind Kejriwal's love for anti-national forces?" Trivedi said.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Saturday, attacked AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal calling him 'Farziwal' and reiterated the BJP's promises made for the national capital. "5th February will be the day of freedom from 'AAP-da' in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah has clearly said that the 'AAP-da' will be removed and the double-engine government will once again work to make Delhi a developed Delhi. Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah have assured all slum families that no public welfare scheme will be stopped in Delhi and every poor will get a permanent house," he said.

"Moreover the schemes of the BJP will also be brought to implementation in Delhi. This way the double-engine government will give a double-dhamaka to the people of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is a farziwal and that is why he sees everybody like that," Sachdeva added. Meanwhile, responding to Arvind Kejriwal's questions to the BJP on the chief ministerial face of the party, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "Why is Arvind Kejriwal worried about who will be the Chief Minister of BJP? BJP is a worker-based party and our leadership will announce the Chief Minister at the right time but one thing is certain that Arvind Kejriwal has understood that BJP government is coming to power in Delhi."

"It is clear that any poor welfare schemes will not be discounted and every slum dweller will receive a permanent house, this is Modi's guarantee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this earlier and today the Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken about this. A huge change will come into the lives of the slum dwellers, when BJP comes to power in Delhi," said Khandelwal. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also launched a scathing attack to Arvind Kejriwal's questions on BJP CM face in Delhi and said, "BJP will declare its chief ministerial candidate. The people of Delhi have understood these tactics very well. The people of Delhi will elect BJP and make BJP's chief minister."

"Amit Shah has specifically announced every possible facilities for the welfare of the poor. This includes their housing, water facilities, free medical care, electricity, bus, yamuna cleanliness, every thing will be taken care of. We have only asked the public to support the BJP and form the party's government on February 5. We have assured the public to remove AAPda from Delhi and make the national capital the best city," Tiwari told ANI.

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack on the BJP during a press conference on Saturday, accusing Union Ministers, BJP MPs, and other leaders of undermining the Election Commission's reputation by engaging in electoral fraud, including registering false votes. He claimed that the BJP party's leaders distributed Rs 1,100 openly to buy votes. Kejriwal on Friday, accused the BJP of facilitating a large-scale vote fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, claiming in a press conference that the local election officer has "surrendered to the BJP" and is aiding in fraudulent activities.

On January 10, AAP leader and Delhi CM Atishi citing "credible sources" said that they have got to know that BJP will be declaring Ramesh Bidhuri, the person who hurls the 'most abuses' as their CM candidate. Addressing a public gathering, Atishi also referred to BJP as the "Galli-Galoch" party several times and said that Bidhuri is getting rewarded for hurling abuses against her (Atishi) and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Delhi CM alleged that persons who are most abusive and ill-mannered get the fastest growth in BJP.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

