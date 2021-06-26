Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) Kolkata Police arrested an illegal arms dealer and seized a few country-made pistols from his possession, an officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of Kolkata Police's anti-FICN unit intercepted a biker at Amherst Street in the city on Friday night and seized four country-made 7 mm pistols having dual magazines from his possession, the officer said.

"He is a notorious arms dealer from Bihar's Bhagalpur district. We had information about him carrying the arms. We are investigating where he was taking the arms," the officer said.

The arrested accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and a case started at the Special Task Force Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)