Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) Kolkata Police arrested a woman drug peddler from the southern part of the city's Golf Green area and seized 250 gm of heroin from her possession, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as 'Drug Queen' Sahida Bibi, was arrested late Monday night while she was travelling in an autorickshaw to deliver drugs to youths in the southern part of the city's Anwar Shah area, the officer said.

Police laid a trap and caught the accused woman after they got a tip-off that unknown youths were seen gathering in and around the said area and receiving some packets from people coming there riding an autorickshaw.

"We are investigating the matter and it is in a very initial stage. There are several other people involved in the case. We are talking to the woman and trying to spot them," he said.

