Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) The Kolkata port authorities launched an initiative to repurpose three historic river vessels into floating venues for tourism, culture, and leisure, an official said on Wednesday.

The move was inspired by the transformation of the vintage paddle steamer PS Bhopal, which was originally built in 1944, into the popular heritage cruise ‘Bengal Paddle' in 2022.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, earlier known as Kolkata Port Trust, invited proposals from entrepreneurs and creative partners to convert the decommissioned pilot launches—PL Rupsa, PL Hooghly, and PL Gopal—into attractions such as floating cafes, museums, and heritage cruise boats and even wedding venues along the Hooghly River, the official said.

These retired vessels from the late 1990s used to guide ships along the river Hooghly.

This initiative is part of SMP Kolkata's broader plan to rejuvenate the city's historic riverfront, transforming it into a vibrant destination that blends heritage, commerce, and contemporary culture.

Built in 1997, PL Rupsa and PL Hooghly feature steel hulls, measure 32.90 metres in length, and offer up to 2,000 sq ft of usable space—suitable for accommodating 50 to 100 guests.

The smaller PL Gopal, constructed in 1994 with a fibreglass-reinforced plastic hull, offers up to 1,000 sq ft of space and can host 30 to 50 people.

“These vessels offer significant potential to become revenue-generating heritage assets,” the SMP official said.

To encourage participation, the port is offering free berthing at the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) for retrofitting and complimentary jetty space for boarding and operational activities during service.

